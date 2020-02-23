Richard Charles Johnsen "Dick"

HAMMOND, IN - Richard Charles Johnsen , 89 Born March 31, 1930 to loving and devoted parents, Raymond and Helen (nee Riordan), he lived a full life until he was beckoned Home to Our Lord, Jesus Christ on February 16, 2020, surrounded by some members of his adoring family.

His doctor said that he fought a good fight.He is precede in death by his brothers Bob, Don "Bud", and Paul.He is survived by his loving and greatly loved, Wife of 70 years, Lois Marie (nee Holler), their nine children: Paul (Jackie), Michael (Mary Beth), Mary, Stephen (Teri), Mark, Raymond (late, Jill), Richard "Jim" (Darlene), Nan (Gregory), Catherine (Patrick); 24 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren; two revered siblings: Harold and Margaret, life-long friends including in-laws and a multitude of precious nieces and nephews.

He provided for his family using good, old-fashioned, hard work and his brilliantly creative mind, mostly in the field of auto body repair.

Later in his life, he combined these skills with his mathematical prowess and his problem solving abilities to become an Inventor.

Throughout his life, he has been motivated by his powerful Faith and the strength of his convictions. He enjoyed bowling, playing baseball as well as being a life-long, avid learner. Those who have been blessed to know Dick will always fondly remember him for his generous nature, quick wit, beautiful smiling blue eyes and most of all, for his unconditionally loving heart.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, February 24, 2020 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Avenue, Hammond, IN from 2:00-8:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 10:00 AM directly at St. John Bosco Church, 7113 Columbia Avenue, Hammond, IN. Richard will lie in state from 9:30 AM until the time of Service. Father Stanley Dominik officiating. At rest St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. SolanPruzinFuneralHome.com