HOBART, IN - Richard "Rick" L. Ban, age 68, of Hobart, passed away peacefully, with his family at his side, on March 25, 2019. He was a 1968 graduate of Lew Wallace High School. Rick went on to graduate from Indiana University Northwest with a bachelor's degree of Science in Business Management. He then became Regional Manager at the Department of Child Services in Gary, IN, with 41 years of service, until his retirement in January of 2016. Rick enjoyed hunting, fishing, and especially golfing, until his diagnoses of ALS.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert Ban, Sr., and Genie Harrell (Ban); stepfather, Claude Harrell. Rick is survived by his wife, Linda; sons, Phillip and Timothy; brother, Albert (Debbie) Ban, Jr., niece, Ashley Rose Ban; very special sister-in-law-Sharon Turner.

We would like to thank the nurses and CNA's from Harbor Light Hospice for all their help. We would like to give a special thanks to Donna, Angie, Sandra, Cassandra, Mary, and Eileen for all their expertise. As per Rick's wishes, there will be no formal service. Rick would like to be remembered for the good he did for children and families. He always told us how much he loved his job and the people who he worked with at the Department of Child Services. He will be greatly missed.