Richard L. Church, Jr.

VALPARAISO, IN - Richard L. Church, Jr., 74, of Valparaiso passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019. He was born September 6, 1945 in Valparaiso to Richard and Mary Lou (Biggs) Sr. and graduated from Valparaiso High School. Richard made his career for more than the past 25 years as a Sales Representative with Senco Products. He was a member of First Christian Church DOC in Valparaiso. Richard found a heart-warming satisfaction the past 12 years teaching water color painting at Chesterton Art Center. Golfing with his long-time friends provided bonding that warms the heart in a different manner.

On December 12, 1964 he married Sandra Butterfield who survives along with their daughters, Kimberly (Thomas) Mitchell of Valparaiso and Shannon (Timothy) Clark of Charlotte, NC, sister, Carolyn (Richard) Hudgins of Wheatfield and grandchildren: Madison and Mason Mitchell and Cameron, Carrington and Caiden Clark. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Terry and Steve Church.

A visitation will be held Sunday from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with memorial service beginning at 2:00 p.m., Rev. David Kovalow-St. John officiating.