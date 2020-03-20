Richard L. "Rich" Domsic

Service Information
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home - Hammond
7109 Calumet Avenue
Hammond, IN
46324
(219)-931-5762
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home - Hammond
7109 Calumet Avenue
Hammond, IN 46324
Obituary
Richard "Rich" L. Domsic

FORT WAYNE, IN - Richard "Rich" L. Domsic, age 85 of Fort Wayne, formerly Hammond, IN, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

He is survived by his children, Michelle Christie of Fort Wayne and William (Amber) Domsic of Highland, grandchildren, Ariel, Thomas, Hannah and Addison.

Preceded in death by his beloved wife Rose M. Domsic and parents, Paul and Anna Domsic.

Rich was a member of Saint John Bosco Catholic Church, where he served as an usher. He retired from LTV Steel. He loved the Chicago White Sox, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Diet Pepsi and his granddogs Cecil and Francois.

A limited visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 PM on Friday March 20, 2020 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 7109 Calumet Avenue, Hammond, IN. Burial Private. SolanPruzinFuneralHome.com
Published in The Times on Mar. 20, 2020
bullet World War II
