Richard L. Ivey

PEORIA, IL - Richard L. Ivey age 61 of Peoria, IL formerly of East Chicago, IN, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Unity Point Methodist Hospital in Peoria.

Survivors one daughter, Portia (Toriano Hollie) Dudley; two brothers, Major (Geraldine) Ivery and William Ivery; six sisters, Minnie Ivery, Pearl (Irvin) Cook, Portia Dudley, Patricia Dudley, Annette (Kenneth) Wood and Vanessa Adams; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by parents, William L. Ivey and Maybell Cobb; brother Tyrone Haywood Ivey; sisters, Elizabeth Adams and Verderate Newman.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 4859 Alexander Avenue, East Chicago. Elder Donold Meeks, officiating. Interment Fern Oak Cemetery, Griffith. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service. HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Ivey family during their time of loss.