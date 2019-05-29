Richard L. Ladewig

LOWELL, IN - Richard L. Ladewig, age 87, late of Lowell, Indiana formerly of Hammond, IN and Blue Island, IL, passed away May 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Ruth (nee Gawrys) for 46 years. Loving father of Diana (Jamie) Kilmer, Richard Ladewig, Donna (Charlie) Tidball, Thomas (Julie) Ladewig, Kimberly Garcia, Debbie (Dennis) Wantroba, Heidi (Joyce Vanselow) Ladewig, Greg (Nikki) Ladewig, and Bobby Ladewig. Cherished grandfather of Chelsea Ladewig, Trinity Page, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dearest brother of Lowell (Beverly) Ladewig. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Richard is also survived by his loving dogs Diablo and Scout. He is preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Glendola and siblings Glen Ladewig and Shirley Zappavigna.

Veteran of the U.S. Navy. Richard was a longtime diesel mechanic and business owner. He loved being outdoors, especially gardening and mowing his lawn.

Memorial Visitation Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until time of service at 6:30 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL – Cedar Lake 9931 Lincoln Plaza Way (1/2 block south of 133rd Ave. across from the library at Lincoln Plaza Way). In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Treasured Friends Rescue (P.O. Box 9234 Highland, IN 46322, 219-381-8562) in Richard's name. For more information 219-374-9300 or www.elmwoodchapel.com