Richard "Dick" L. Melton

HAMMOND, IN -

Richard "Dick" L. Melton, age 89, of Hammond, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019. Richard "Dick" is survived by his loving children, Richard (Sandi) Jr. of Highland, Thomas L. (Terry) of Griffith, James (Joan) of Colorado Springs, CO and Rosalee "Rosie" of Hammond; son in law, Rudy (Angela) Grasha III; 17 grandchildren, Richard III, Joe (Cassy), Eric (Sasha), Jason, Joshua, Jacob; Tommy Jr., Matthew, David, Jeffrey, Christopher; Jessica (Andrew), Julie (Matthew); Rudy III, Brandon, Kevin, Kathy; three great grandchildren, Evan, Owen and Ian; several in laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years, Rosemarie K. Melton; daughter, Annie Grasha; and parents, Eli and Amanda Melton.

A Memorial Service Celebrating Richard's Life will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 6:30 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave (corner of Main and Kennedy) in Schererville, IN. Friends can meet with the family on Friday at the funeral home from 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM. Services conclude at the funeral home. Richard will be laid to rest at St. John St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Hammond, IN.

Richard grew up in Ada, West Virginia. He proudly served in U.S. ARMY. Under the G.I. Bill he attended Coyne Electrical School where he met his wife, Rosemarie. He became Catholic to marry his beloved wife and their first child was baptized at the Church of Notre Dame in Chicago. He retired after 43 years of service from Inland Steel. He enjoyed collecting rocks, camping and creating his own library of books, records and tapes.

He cherished his family, spending time with his three boys and two girls. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather that will be dearly missed by all who knew him. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com