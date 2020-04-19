Richard L. "Dick" Rathburn

HAMMOND, IN - Richard L. "Dick" Rathburn, age 83, of Hammond, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Geraldine (nee Trentowski); one son, Kevin G. Rathburn; two sisters in law, Bernadine (late John) DesCamp, and Mary Jo (Robert) Haskell; several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Lillian Rathburn; two brothers, Jack Rathburn and Robert Rathburn; and two sisters, Beverly Haiden and Joanne Davis.

A private family Burial Service will be held at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, with Fr. Stephen Kosinski officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Richard was a lifelong Hammond resident. He was a retired employee of Pepsi Cola, with 40 years of service. Dick was a manager of the Roller Dome in North Hammond for 25 years. He was an avid golfer.

