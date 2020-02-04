Richard L. Townley "Rich"

HAMMOND, IN - Richard L. Townley, age 62, of Hammond, passed away suddenly on Saturday, February 1, 2020. He is survived by his father, Leon Townley; aunt, Judy Vanderstein; uncle, Jerry Storey; cousins: Rhonda (Jeff) Wilson, Cammie Storey , Kelly Storey Richardson, Robert Townley, Colleen (Garner) Billingsley and many dear friends. Preceded in death by his mother, Joyce A. Townley, sister, Leona Kay Townley.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with a time of visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the service at 11:00 a.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond (Hessville) with Jerry Cleek, minister officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond.

Rich was born and raised in Hammond and attended Morton High School. He enjoyed doing body work on cars and was a very talented painter of both motorcycles and automobiles. Rich attended the Church of Christ in Griffith. He loved to ride his bicycle on the area bike paths where he made many friends. Rich was a loving son who will be missed by many.

