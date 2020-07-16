Richard L. Tuck, Sr.

HIGHLAND, IN - Richard L. Tuck Sr., age 83, of Highland, IN passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 13, 2020 with his wife by his side. He was born on February 10, 1937 and grew up in Hammond, IN. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Barbara; son: Richard L. (Bonnie) Tuck, Jr.; daughters: Cindy (Robert) Medrano, Cari (Donald) Hart, nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, mother-in-law: Dorothy Nash, and numerous additional loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Gerald and Doris, and brother Tom.

Visitation will be held at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd. (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a funeral service immediately following, beginning at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Cemetery.

Richard worked at the American Can Company, Pullman Standard, and retired from Superior Engineering.For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.