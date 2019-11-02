Richard "Dick" Larson

Service Information
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN
46356
(219)-696-0921
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN 46356
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN 46356
Obituary
Richard "Dick" Larson

SCHNEIDER, IN - Richard "Dick" Larson, Sr. 87, of Schneider, passed away Wednesday October 30, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Irene Szostak; children, Tom (Cathy), Richard, Jr. (Debbie), and David A. (Aladia Wheeler); grandchildren, Jenny Golkowski, Melanie Gudgel, Michelle Johnson, Sarah Pancini, Mindy Holler, Seneca and Richie Larson and 13 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marceline "Marcy" and wife Marilyn Hamm. Dick was retired from Ford Motor Co., Hegwisch and a member of the Roselawn United Methodist Church and the Lake Village Grange.

Visitation, Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM, with Funeral Services Wednesday, 11:00 AM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Burial will follow in Lowell Memorial Cemetery. www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in The Times on Nov. 2, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Lowell, IN   219-696-0921
