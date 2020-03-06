Richard Lee Billings

PORTAGE, IN - Richard Lee Billings, age 76 of Portage, IN passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He was born on October 6, 1943 in Gary, IN to James and Marguerite (Eyears) Billings.

Richard is survived by two sons: Robert (Dee Dee) Billings, Jeffrey (Joan) Billings; grandchildren: Taylor (Justin) Stoltman, Jordin Billings, Dylan Billings, Alexandra Billings, Kasz Billings, Olivia Billings; great grandchildren, Ella and Adley; his siblings: Gail (Robert) McDonald, Gary (Joani) Billings, Janice (Ed) Geise, Marcia Billings, Tamara (Steve Gibbs) Billings; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, James Billings; his mother, Marguerite Billings; and uncle, Rocky Creekbaum.

Richard is a United States Marine Corps Veteran and a member of American Legion Post 502. He was also a member of Masonic Lodge 379 in Chesterton. Richard worked as a Pipefitter for Union Local # 597 and retired following many years of service. He was a craftsman and enjoyed working with cars as his medium. Richard enjoyed drag racing and spending time with his sons.

Funeral Ceremony will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME - Portage, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Richard's honor may be made to Indiana Veteran's Home, ATTN: Community Services Director, 3851 N. River Rd., West Lafayette, IN 47906. To leave online condolences to the family please visit www.ee-fh.com.