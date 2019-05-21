Richard Lee Sanders

HAMMOND, IN - Richard Lee Sanders, age 79, entered the gates of heaven peacefully on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Lynda Gayle Sanders (Nee Best); one son, Richard Sanders; one daughter, Suzanne (Daniel) Banaszak; four grandchildren: Ashley (Michael) Schillaci, Kaylyn, Kyle Banaszak, Haley Duckett; three step-grandchildren: Daniel (Tracy) Banaszak, David (Marisa) Banaszak, Douglas Banaszak; seven great grandchildren; one brother, Charles (Barbara) Sanders; one sister, Patricia (Herbert) Boren; numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by his parents: Lee Roy (Hazel Arnell) Sanders and brother Kenneth Earl Sanders.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Ave., Hammond (Hessville) with Pastor Joe Best officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond. Friends are invited to meet with the family for visitation on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME.

Richard was born and raised in LaCenter Kentucky and has been a resident of Hammond since 1957. He was a proud Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. Richard was a retired steel worker after 42 years of service at Inland Steel #3 cold strip. He was a member of the Inland Steel 25 year club and member of American Legion Allied Post 369. Richard enjoyed bowling, playing horseshoes and cheering on the Cubs, but most often could be found watching and supporting his children and grandchildren's sporting activities. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will be dearly missed. For additional information contact Bocken Funeral Home 219-844-1600 or www.bockenfunerals.com.