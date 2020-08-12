Richard "Curtis" LeNeave

HAMMOND, IN - Richard "Curtis" LeNeave 84 from Hammond, IN born July 11, 1936 passed away August 9, 2020 from a long courageous battle with Alzheimers. Curtis is survived by his loving wife, Sue Jenkins LeNeave for 54 years. He is also survived by two sons, two daughters, seven grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Son, Richard Curtis LeNeave Jr. wife Denise; children Adam Richard "papa's little buddy" and Amelia Louise "Lucy" LeNeave all of Indiana. Son, Michael Jenkins LeNeave wife Lynn; children Michael Dylan and Cody James LeNeave all of Indiana. Daughter, Donna Louise Sammons husband Greg; children Beth Ussery, grandchild Autumn Ussery; Shelby Lalani husband Travis, grandchild Liam Thomas Lalani all of South Carolina. Daughter, Katherine Elizabeth Sparks husband Alan; daughter Elizabeth Ann Sparks all of North Carolina. He is survived by multiple nieces and nephews. Curtis is also survived by sister-in-laws Becky Griffin (Warren) and nieces; Evelyn Gilliam (Hersel) and nephews. Bestfriend, brother at heart and co-worker, Doug Shaw, who even in retirement visits from out of town even on his birthday.

Curtis is preceded in death by his parents Morris Blaine and Marie LeNeave, sister Joy Katherine Erps, brother Morris Blaine LeNeave Jr. (Dorothy), and infant granddaughter Sara Katherine Sparks.

Funeral services will be held on Friday August 14, 2020 at 1:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. Glen Park Ave. (45th Ave) Griffith with Pastor Shawn Cornett officiating. Burial to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. Friends may meet with the family on Thursday August 13, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME.

Curtis served in the US Army with the Military Police in Germany from 1954-1957. He attended Gardner-Webb College for 2 years in North Carolina. After attending Gardner-Webb he went to work for LaSalle Steel and retired with 30 years of service where he was a supervisor in the grinding division. Curtis was a Mason and member of Shriners and of the American Legion. Curtis had a generous and kind heart, friend to many, he loved his family and greatest joy was his grandkids.

In lieu of flowers in honor of Curtis LeNeave, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association (act.alz.org/site/donation) or Hospice. For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at

www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com