Richard Leon Secviar

HAMMOND, IN - Richard Leon Secviar, age 72 of Hammond, IN formerly of Wisconsin passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. He is survived by his son, Ian of Calumet City; brother, John of Wisconsin; sister, Linda of Robertsdale; and many beloved nieces, nephews and loving friends. Richard was preceded in death by his father, John Leon Secviar; mother, Julie C. Secviar; sister, Lana L. Cole; and nephew, Vincent E. Cole.

Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church 808 W. 150th St. East Chicago, IN with a 1:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial offered by Monsignor John Siekierski. Interment will follow at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond, IN. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and again on Thursday, at the church from 12:30 p.m. until the 1:00 p.m. Mass. Vigil Service will be held on Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Richard played halfback for E.C. Roosevelt football team until a leg injury ended his playing days. After graduation, he went on to school at the Art Institute of Chicago where he honed his born talent as a fine oil painter. To finance his school and painting, Richard became a specialty welder and worked for Blaw Knox and then on to the John Hancock building and other Chicago companies. In the end Richard was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer from the deadly chemicals in welding, but his many oil paintings, which rival those of the old world masters will live on. He was a very humble man through sickness and in health. Richard was very loyal to his family and friends and will be dearly missed by those who knew such a gentleman.

