Richard Leon Secviar

Service Information
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
46321
(219)-924-3333
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
View Map
Vigil
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
3:00 PM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
St. Stanislaus Catholic Church
808 W. 150th St.
East Chicago, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Stanislaus Catholic Church
808 W. 150th St.
East Chicago, IN
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery
Hammond, IN
View Map
Obituary
HAMMOND, IN - Richard Leon Secviar, age 72 of Hammond, IN formerly of Wisconsin passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. He is survived by his son, Ian of Calumet City; brother, John of Wisconsin; sister, Linda of Robertsdale; and many beloved nieces, nephews and loving friends. Richard was preceded in death by his father, John Leon Secviar; mother, Julie C. Secviar; sister, Lana L. Cole; and nephew, Vincent E. Cole.

Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church 808 W. 150th St. East Chicago, IN with a 1:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial offered by Monsignor John Siekierski. Interment will follow at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond, IN. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., and again on Thursday, at the church from 12:30 p.m. until the 1:00 p.m. Mass. Vigil Service will be held on Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Richard played halfback for E.C. Roosevelt football team until a leg injury ended his playing days. After graduation, he went on to school at the Art Institute of Chicago where he honed his born talent as a fine oil painter. To finance his school and painting, Richard became a specialty welder and worked for Blaw Knox and then on to the John Hancock building and other Chicago companies. In the end Richard was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer from the deadly chemicals in welding, but his many oil paintings, which rival those of the old world masters will live on. He was a very humble man through sickness and in health. Richard was very loyal to his family and friends and will be dearly missed by those who knew such a gentleman.

Published in The Times on June 24, 2019
