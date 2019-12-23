Richard Louis Beach

VALPARAISO, IN - Richard Louis Beach, 85, of Valparaiso passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at home with his family. He was born December 28, 1933 in Valparaiso to Vernon & Eva (Asselin) Beach, graduated from Valparaiso High School and received a B.S. in Accounting from Valparaiso University in 1956 magna cum laude. His career spanned 45 years serving his Valparaiso clientele with their tax, bookkeeping and accounting needs. Richard was a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church currently serving as Treasurer, Society of Public Accountants, helped found the V.U. Jazz Festival, and served on the Board of the V.U. Brauer Art Museum. His love for jazz music and traveling to Canada for fishing trips brought great joy to his life.

On January 17, 1987 he married Sharon (Bond) Marcinkowski who survives along with children: Christopher (Maureen) Beach, Eric (Teresea) Beach, Brett Marcinkowski, Jeff (Kristen) Marcinkowski & Mark (Soledad) Marcinkowski, 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: William "Bud", George and James Beach and Wilma Worden.

A gathering will be held at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. The memorial service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 28th at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 505 Bullseye Lake Rd., Valparaiso. Memorial donations may be made to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church.