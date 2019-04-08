Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Luster Schimming.

Richard Luster Schimming

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Richard Luster Schimming, age 83 of Schererville, IN passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Judith (Crum); daughter, Rachel (Steve) Clausen; son, Derrick (Karen) Schimming; brother, Gerald Schimming; granddaughters: Samantha Conley, Ember McCay-Bonczyk, Addison Schimming; and grandson, Spencer Schimming.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from Calvary Baptist Church, 9516 Kennedy Ave., Highland, Pastor Ron Rector officiating. Friends may meet with Richard's family 11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m. prior to service. Interment Chapel Lawn, Schererville.

Richard served as a Sergeant in the US Marine Corps and a helicopter mechanic. He was a pipefitter for Union Carbide and Amoco Oil where he retired in 1997. Richard was faithful and an active member of Calvary Baptist Church.

Services entrusted to McCoy Funeral Chapel.