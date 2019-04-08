Richard Luster Schimming

Obituary
Richard Luster Schimming

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Richard Luster Schimming, age 83 of Schererville, IN passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Judith (Crum); daughter, Rachel (Steve) Clausen; son, Derrick (Karen) Schimming; brother, Gerald Schimming; granddaughters: Samantha Conley, Ember McCay-Bonczyk, Addison Schimming; and grandson, Spencer Schimming.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from Calvary Baptist Church, 9516 Kennedy Ave., Highland, Pastor Ron Rector officiating. Friends may meet with Richard's family 11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m. prior to service. Interment Chapel Lawn, Schererville.

Richard served as a Sergeant in the US Marine Corps and a helicopter mechanic. He was a pipefitter for Union Carbide and Amoco Oil where he retired in 1997. Richard was faithful and an active member of Calvary Baptist Church.

Services entrusted to McCoy Funeral Chapel.


Published in The Times on Apr. 8, 2019
bullet U.S. Marines
