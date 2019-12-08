Richard M. Bettin

VALPARAISO, IN - Richard M. Bettin, 66 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019. He was born April 28, 1953 in Lakehurst, New Jersey to Ernest and Ruth (Peterman) Bettin, Jr. Richard graduated from Chesterton High School in 1971 and made his career working on cars at Ernie's Body Shop with his father, before becoming the owner himself. He later worked at various auto body shops throughout Northwest Indiana. Richard enjoyed restoring old cars, playing basketball, and walking on the trails at The Dunes. In a final act of selflessness, Richard donated his corneas after his passing, so that others would have the gift of vision.

Richard is survived by his mother, Ruth Bettin of Valparaiso; brother, James (Dawn) Bettin of South Bend; nieces: Catherine (Ron) Markle, Victoria Bettin, Elizabeth Bettin; great nephew, Christopher; great niece, Payton; and step-mother, Marilyn Bettin. He was preceded in death by his father.

A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. Memorial donations may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Valparaiso.