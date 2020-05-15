Richard M. "Czaszwica" Case CRETE, IL - Richard M. "Czaszwicz" Case, age 84 of Crete, IL passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. Richard was a loving and caring uncle to many nieces and nephews. Richard was preceded in death by his loving parents Frank and Martha (nee Lemanski) Czaszwicz, uncle Joseph Czaszwicz, brothers; Raymond Czaszwicz, Lawrence Czaszwicz, Clifford Czaszwicz, Benedict Czaszwicz, Edward "Czaszwicz" Case and sister Phyllis Czaszwicz. Funeral services and burial for Richard will be private. Richard will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Richard was a clerk at Hollymatic Corporation for 30 years, he was a die hard Cubs fan and Detroit Lions fan. He was a wonderful son, brother, uncle and friend and he will be truly missed. www.schroederlauer.com
Published in The Times on May 15, 2020.