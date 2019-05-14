Richard M. Knapp

VALPARAISO, IN - Richard M. Knapp, 91, of Valparaiso passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 at home with his family. He was born July 14, 1927 in Harvey, IL to LeRoy and Della (DeRidder) Knapp, graduated from Lowell-Longfellow High School in 1941, acquired a Mechanical Engineering degree from Illinois Institute of Technology and an MBA from the University of Chicago. Dick served 45 years with the Whiting Corporation in Harvey, having started at age 16 during the depression, they identified his prodigy and sent him to college. He taught classes at Thornton Junior College and was a director of South Suburban College having secured countless thousands of dollars for scholarships. His passion for golfing continued to the end with his friends. He trained himself to become a master woodworker. And his wordsmithing as a poet was legendary.

On February 14, 1987 he married Peggy Rossi who survives along with children: Andrew R. ("Jo") Rossi of Valparaiso, Jackie Bosse of Valparaiso, Gregory Knapp of Georgia, grandchildren, Jonathan (Maddie) Bosse & Kade Knapp and great granddaughter, Mila Grace Bosse. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Regina Knapp in 1985 and his brother, LeRoy Knapp.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday 10:00 a.m. at Valley Baptist Church, 255 Rigg Rd., Valparaiso. Memorial donations may be made to Valley Baptist Church.