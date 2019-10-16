Richard M. Mecha

CALUMET CITY, IL - Richard M. Mecha, age 67, of Calumet City, IL passed away October 10, 2019. He is survived by his brothers: John, William (Coral) and David (Martha) Mecha; nieces and nephews: John Jr. (Cami), Madonna, William Jr. and Andy. Richard was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Gertrude Mecha.

Funeral Services will be Friday, October 18, 2019 at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 248 155th Place, Calumet City, IL 60409 at 12:00 noon with Pastor Carlotta Marsh officiating followed by Interment Services at Holy Cross Cemetery of Calumet City, IL. Visitation Thursday from 3:00-8:00 p.m. and Friday from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the ASPCA (www.aspca.org) appreciated. For information call (219)862-4480 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.