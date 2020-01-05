Richard Martin Teibel

NAPLES, FL - Richard Martin Teibel age 85 of Naples, FL passed away peacefully on December 28, 2019. Richard was a man of unwavering faith in God and loved his family dearly. He was a long time resident of Schererville, IN, but spent his later days in the Marco Island area.

He is predeceased in death by his wife of 46 years Carolyn Teibel, his brother Robert and sister Betty Jane. He is survived by his sweetheart Gail Cacciola, his children Karen and Scott Sager, Brad and Haylee Teibel, John and Lori Teibel, and Andrew and Michelle Teibel. In addition, nine grandchildren, Kailee, Claire, Hilary, Skylar, Cassie, Natalie, Chancellor, Avery, and Parker.

The family will celebrate with friends in a memorial service on Saturday, February 8, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church (7950 Marshall St., Merrillville, IN 46410). Memorial donations in lieu of flowers to Schererville Park Department in honor of The Teibel Nature Preserve. (Schererville Park Department, 10 E. Joliet, Schererville, IN 46375).

Richard enjoyed following Purdue sports and a nice day on the golf course. He will be missed by all he touched along the way.