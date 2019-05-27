Richard O. Giberson

DEMOTTE, IN - Richard O. Giberson, 80 of Demotte, formerly of Valparaiso, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019. He was born July 30, 1938 in Chicago to Elmer and Frances (Cerutti) Giberson. Rich made his career working on the assembly line at Ford Motor Company before his retirement. He enjoyed working on cars, listening to old classic country music, and playing his guitar.

On April 14, 1970 in Roseland, Illinois, Richard married Reba Bowman, who preceded him in death in 2018. He is survived by children: Lori (Alan) Anderson, Jill (Todd) Wolber, Ricky (Angie) Giberson, Lisa Giberson; grandchildren: Nick Anderson, Nicole (Daniel) Deiotte, Holly (Dusty) Baker, Allison and Brandon Glusak, Jacob (Shelby) Wolber, Justin Wolber; great grandsons: Aiden Wolber, Jacob Wolber, Jr., Benjamin Wolber; and sister, Katherine Hill. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers: Pete and Charlie Giberson.

A funeral service will begin at 12 noon on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Burial to follow at Angelcrest Cemetery.