Richard P. Barthel, Jr.

MOMENCE, IL - Richard P. "Rick" Barthel Jr., age 52, late of Momence, IL, formerly Lansing, IL, suddenly, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019. Dear father of Derek (Angelica) Barthel. Beloved brother of Cynthia (Richard) Gunkel, Anne (Jay) Lauritzen, and Patricia Talbot. Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Richard Sr. and Patricia Barthel. Rick had a good heart, was loved by many, and will be greatly missed.

Memorial visitation Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 3:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME (James E. Janusz, Director), 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt. 30 & Pleasant Springs Lane) Dyer, IN 46311.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions c/o the Barthel Family, greatly appreciated. For further information please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com.