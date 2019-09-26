Richard P. Barthel Jr. (1967 - 2019)
  • "My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in..."
  • "As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's..."
    - Sandra Zaborski
  • "My deepest sympathy to the Barthel family during this very..."
    - Kathleen Tourville
  • "RIP "
    - Eric Lauer
  • "RIP"
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN
46311
(219)-322-7300
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN 46311
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN 46311
Richard P. Barthel, Jr.

MOMENCE, IL - Richard P. "Rick" Barthel Jr., age 52, late of Momence, IL, formerly Lansing, IL, suddenly, passed away Friday, September 13, 2019. Dear father of Derek (Angelica) Barthel. Beloved brother of Cynthia (Richard) Gunkel, Anne (Jay) Lauritzen, and Patricia Talbot. Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Richard Sr. and Patricia Barthel. Rick had a good heart, was loved by many, and will be greatly missed.

Memorial visitation Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 3:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME (James E. Janusz, Director), 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt. 30 & Pleasant Springs Lane) Dyer, IN 46311.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions c/o the Barthel Family, greatly appreciated. For further information please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com.


Published in The Times on Sept. 26, 2019
