Richard P. Bianco LAS VEGAS, NV - Dr. Richard P. Bianco, 80, of Las Vegas and formerly of Gary, IN, passed away Wednesday (May 13, 2020) at home with his wife by his side, following a long illness. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Audrey Bianco, whom he married on December 31, 1994, in Chicago. Richard was a beloved brother, husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, uncle and friend to many. He is lovingly remembered by brother, Robert Bianco and wife Gabriella; sister Marti Stedman and husband Mike; son, Dr. Richard J. Bianco and wife Tina; daughter, Tamara Ochoa and husband Joe; stepson, Jason Bianco; grandchildren: Michael and Nicholas Bianco, Zack and Hailey Bianco and Sofia and Olivia Ochoa; brother-in-law, Bruce Boling and wife Nancy; sister-in-law, Donna Oleson and husband Steve; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Born in Gary, IN, on September 4, 1939, Richard was the son of the late Richard and Martha Bianco. He graduated from Lew Wallace High School in 1957. He attended Hanover College, graduating in 1963, and went on to graduate from the Indiana University School of Dentistry in Indianapolis. He served in the U.S. Navy as a lieutenant from 1967 to 1969, and following this, went on to complete his oral surgery residency at Carle Clinic in Champaign, IL, and the Indiana University School of Dentistry, Indianapolis. Richard enjoyed a distinguished career as a well-respected oral-maxillofacial surgeon at Christie Clinic in Champaign for 39 years before retiring in 2011 and was a member of many professional associations. He also trained numerous oral surgery residents while a clinical instructor at the University of Illinois School of Medicine. He was known for his big heart and kind generosity, donating his time and talents to perform oral surgery procedures for those in need at no cost. He had a passion for golf and was an active member of the Urbana Country Club for more than 30 years. He lived most of his life in Champaign, IL, before moving in 2018 to Las Vegas, where he lived out his final years in a home overlooking the golf course. Memorial arrangements are pending, following resolution of COVID-19 shelter-in-place precautions. The family asks that donations be made in remembrance to Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Published in The Times on May 22, 2020.