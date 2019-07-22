Richard Poortinga (1924 - 2019)
Service Information
Smits Funeral Home - Dyer
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN
46311
(219)-322-7300
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Crete Protestant Reformed Church
1777 E. Richton Rd
Crete, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Crete Protestant Reformed Church
1777 E. Richton Rd.
Crete, IN
View Map
Obituary
Richard Poortinga

MUNSTER, IN - Richard Poortinga, age 94 of Munster, IN passed away peacefully on Friday July 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Tena Poortinga, nee DeBoer. Loving father of Robert Poortinga, Randall (Debra) Poortinga, Julie (Pete) Zandstra, Kenneth (Cindy) Poortinga, and Daryl (Sue) Poortinga. Cherished grandfather of 25 grandchildren and 65 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of the late Peter (late Tenie) Poortinga, late Conrad (Grace) Portenga, late Johanna (late Jake) Haak, late Kathryn Poortinga, late Martha (late Gene) Carrieri, late Dorothy (late Bill) Bruinsma, and the late Daniel (late Evie) Poortinga.

Visitation Monday, July 22, 2019 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Crete Protestant Reformed Church, 1777 E. Richton Rd., Crete, IL. Funeral Service, Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the church with Rev. Nathan Langerak officiating. Interment will be held prior to the funeral service at Oak Ridge Cemetery – Lansing, IL. Dick was retired from Verson Allsteel Press Co. He loved the Lord and his family and he will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Memorial contributions may be given to the Protestant Reformed Christian School Association or Hospice of the Calumet Area. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com


Published in The Times on July 22, 2019
