Richard R. "Wally" Cooper
CROWN POINT, IN - Richard R. "Wally" Cooper, age 61, of Crown Point, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Jesse Brown VA Hospital in Chicago, IL.

Rick is survived by his children: Eric (Jen) Cooper, Melissa (Ryan) Cooper-Kranz and Melanie Cooper; the apple of his eye, grandson, Bentley Cooper; and love of his life, Laurie Cooper; mother, Peggy Cooper; brothers: Jeffrey (Lori) Cooper and Michael (Beverly) Cooper; sister, Shellie Cooper; and numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Rick was preceded in death by his father, Richard G. Cooper.Rick proudly served in the U.S. Marines. He was a member of Ducks Unlimited, Crown Point Moose Lodge, and Roofers Union Local #26.

Rick was a loving son, father, grandfather and had a genuine heart of gold.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, June 19, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, RECEPTION & CREMATIoN CENTER, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A Private Family Service for the family will be held with inurnment at the City of Crown Point Historic Maplewood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations will be accepted and put into a college fund for Rick's grandson, Bentley.

View Rick's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.




Published in The Times on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Geisen Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Geisen Funeral Home
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 663-2500
