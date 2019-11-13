Richard R. Rosinski

WHITING/CROWN POINT, IN - Richard R. Rosinski, 83, Ret. Hammond Police Department of Crown Point (Lakes of the Four Seasons), formerly of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at St. Anthony's Majestic Care, Crown Point. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary Ann (Kosalko) Rosinski who passed away March 11, 1994; loving father of Rick (Kathy), Ronald (Jacqueline), Jean (Randy) Hulen, Janet (David) Ybarra and Robert (Jen); cherished "Papa" of Tim (Mindy), Mark (Holly), Mark (Amanda), Amber, Kristina, Kassandra, Matthew (Cara), Michael (Lauren), Rachel (Nolen), David, Jr., Jayk, Madeline, Kellen, Cameron and Payton; adoring great papa of Sullivan, Cece, Ellie and Camden; dearest brother-in-law of Fred (Janet) Behrens, Joy (Georg) Retzlaff, Charles (Gayle) Kosalko and Margaret Kosalko; many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Geraldine Behrens; niece, Kathy (Behrens) Vaught and in-laws, Charles and Lillian (Bala) Kosalko.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, 9:30am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment, St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Thursday from 3:00 to 8:00pm; parish wake service at the funeral home on Thursday at 4:30pm.

Rich Rosinski was born on April 11, 1936 to Alex and Anna (Kaminsky) Rosinski and was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region. He was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1954 and was a US Army Veteran. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, the Knights of Columbus Pope John XXIII Council 1696 (prayers Friday at 7:00pm) and the Hammond FOP Lodge #51. Rich started his career at the Hammond Police Dept. in 1961 as a patrolman in the Traffic Division and worked his way up to Detective Sergeant before retiring in 1981 as a very well respected Detective Lieutenant. He went on to be Manager of Security for NIPSCO with a service of 14 years. Rich enjoyed his retirement golfing with friends, boating, fishing and above all spending time with his children and grandchildren. He cherished his friends who gave him love and laughter. Devoted to his family, Richard will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Opportunity Enterprises in Valparaiso or to the Special Olympics of Indiana, would be appreciated. www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400.