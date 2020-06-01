Richard S. Adams HIGHLAND, IN - Richard S. Adams, age 82, of Highland passed away on Saturday May 30He is survived by his wife Betty; son Rick Adams and daughters Shelly (Kyle) Martin and Jill Adams; grandchildren Bryan and Jordan Adams, Zach, Alyssa, Kaylee and Brady Martin; Sister Elizabeth (Mel) McMahon and brothers Robert (Evelyn) Adams, Louis (San Dee) Adams and was preceded in death by brother Joseph (Irene) Adams. Private funeral services will be held at Our Lady of Grace Catholic church in Highland. www.fagenmiller.com
Published in The Times on Jun. 1, 2020.