1/
Richard "Dick" Sturtridge
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard "Dick" Sturtridge

GARY, IN - Dick Sturtridge age 72, peacefully passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Roseann Sturtridge; daughter, Susan (John) Wolf; grandsons: Jonathan Wolf and Blaine Wolf; siblings: Lora Sturtridge and Dean (Barbara Zimny) Sturtridge. Preceded in death by his son, Rick Sturtridge.

Dick was born August 12, 1947 in Gary, IN to the late Haldean and Mildred Sturtridge and attended Lew Wallace High School. On November 7, 1970, he married the love of his life, Roseann Ondovcsik and together they raised two children. Dick retired from Aramark as a route manager. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and coaching Babe Ruth baseball and also was a diehard Hobart 'Brickie' fan. Dick was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather and will truly be missed by all whose lives he touched.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 12:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) with Pastor Tim Reyna officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Crown Point, IN. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Friday morning from 10:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home.

Per our Governor, masks are required. Online condolences may be left at chapellawnfunerals.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
10:00 AM
Chapel Lawn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Chapel Lawn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Lawn Funeral Home
8178 Cline Avenue
Crown Point, IN 46307
2193659554
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved