Richard Surprise

FORMERLY OF CEDAR LAKE, IN - Richard Surprise, formerly of Cedar Lake, IN passed away on October 11, 2019 at the age of 71 in Wesley Chapel, FL. Rick was a beloved husband, father and brother.

Visitation will be November 7, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Holy Shepherd Lutheran Church in St. John, IN. Services will immediately follow.