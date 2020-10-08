Richard T. Reidenbach

VALPARAISO, IN -

Richard T. Reidenbach, 78 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. He was born September 25, 1942 in Mishawaka to Ferdinand and Luella (Ray) Reidenbach. Richard graduated from Penn High School and attended Purdue Calumet. He made his career as a Sales Representative in the auto industry for 20 years, before designing, building, and selling cabinets with The Cabinet Co., Inc. for 19 years. Richard most recently worked at Ace Hardware in Winfield before retiring. He was a faithful member of Heritage Lutheran Church, and he enjoyed camping, traveling, and taking cruises with his wife and family. Richard was a lifelong learner, and loved creating chaos with his beloved great grandchildren. He truly lived his life to the fullest, and took pleasure in helping those in need.

On December 8, 1962 he married Virginia Gibson, who survives, along with children: Jeffery (Jeannie) Reidenbach of Valparaiso, Shelley (Paul) Rainford of Valparaiso, Jill (Bryan) Selman of Wanatah; grandchildren: Lynnette (Lucas) Duran, Heidi (Matt Kaericher) Rainford, Allison Rainford, Kennedy Selman; step-grandson, Terry (Rhonda) Pate; great granddaughters: Trinity, Madison, Elyssa, Alivia, Sohla; siblings: Robert Reidenbach, Peggy Lee, Linda Pearson; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and step-grandson, Tim Pate.

A visitation will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. The funeral service will begin on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Heritage Lutheran Church, 308 Washington St., Valparaiso, Rev. Joseph Ostafinski officiating. Entombment to follow at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Heritage Lutheran Church.