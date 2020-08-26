Richard T. Ward

HAMMOND, IN -

Richard T Ward, age 65, from Hammond (Hessville) IN, passed away peacefully at his home on August 24, 2020. Rick is survived by his wife of 45 years, Mary; daughter, Angie (Curtis) Mueller; son, Adam R. Ward; step-grand daughter, Alexis G Mueller; granddaughter, Graceylyn M Mueller; his sisters, Debbie (Jim) Hall and Patty Ward; brothers, John (Lynette) Ward and Bill (Cheryl) Ward, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Rick was preceded in death by his father, Richard F Ward and mother Lorraine J Ward.

Rick was a retired local 1010 steelworker with Arcelor-Mittal with 39 years of service. Rick started at the mill after high school graduation and worked as a welder for many years, finishing his career as a crane operator.

Rick was an avid bowler with (7) 300 games, (3) 800 series games, and (10) 11 strikes in a row games. He loved the game and the many friends that he made during the course of this pastime. Rick took up golf in his 40's and thoroughly enjoyed that sport as well, though he never perfected his game.

Rick loved children and that love lead him to volunteer as a Hessville girl's softball coach from t-ball through the senior league, Hessville girl's soccer coach, and Hessville boy's baseball coach. So many wonderful people were a part of the Hessville Little League and he felt blessed to be a part of molding children's love for the sports.

Rick loved his family, both immediate and extended families on both sides. He enjoyed all of the family gatherings with food and lots of laughter. First, he was blessed with three little children of a close family friend that called him "Papa", and then secondly, he was blessed with a beautiful miracle granddaughter, Gracelyn, who was the apple of his eye and called him her Papa. Everyone who really knew Rick came to love him. He was an easy going guy who enjoyed the simple things in life.

A public wake will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm with a prayer service the last half hour of the visitation at HILLISIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd. (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322. Rick will be cremated and then laid to rest by his parents at Calumet Park Cemetery.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, the family is requesting that all visitors wear masks.

In lieu of flowers or plants, the family asks that you make a donation in honor of Rick to The Hospice of the Calumet Area for their fine work.

