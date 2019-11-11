Richard Thomas "Sye" Simon

CROWN POINT/GRIFFITH, IN - Richard Thomas Simon age 81, peacefully passed away at home on Friday, November 8, 2019 after a long battle against Alzheimer's Disease. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carolyn Simon; daughters: Joanna (Greg) Steapleton and Susan (Chris Lincoln) Simon; grandchildren: Chad and Kailey Steapleton; brother, Ron (Marci) Simon; many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Preceded in death by sister, Sylvia (late Larry) Sundlie.

Sye was born February 7, 1938 in East Chicago, IN to the late John and Pauline Simon and was a proud graduate of EC Washington HS class of 1956. He proudly served our country in the US Army. Sye retired from Inland Steel with 34 years of service. He has now joined his bowling, golfing and Cubs Buddies.

Richard was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather and will truly be missed by all whose lives he touched.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue Crown Point, IN) with Minister Rebecca Sundquist officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN. Friends are invited to meet with the family on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 PM at the funeral home. Per the wishes of Richard, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be to Project s.

