Richard Velchek, Sr.

KNOX, IN - Richard Velchek Sr., age 84 of Knox, passed away at home on June 20, 2019. Richard was born on September 23, 1934 to Andrew Sr. and Alice Velchek, both deceased. He was a Veteran who served in the Army. He was a retired Heavy Equipment Operator for The Operating Engineers Local 150. His talent and passion was creating and building with wood; building cabinetry and furniture. He also built a stagecoach, Buckboard wagon and a covered wagon. He loved gardening and fishing. He dedicated his time to helping out Marshall Starke services and Pathfinders; building and donating his wood projects to help the handicapped. He passed on to his children his hard working values. He was married to his wife Barbara for 61 years who has preceded him in death.

He is survived by his children, Richard Jr. of Westville, Tom and Julie of Georgia, Laurie and Rock Miller of Grovertown, Jeff and Shelly of LaPorte and Joseph of Plymouth; grandchildren: Kylee, Spencer, Sydney, Hannah, Jason, Nathan, Abby and Alan.

There will be no formal services.M.C. SMITH FUNERAL HOME handled arrangements.