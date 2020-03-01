Richard W. Garcia (nee Fodor)

CARMEL, IN - Richard W. Garcia (nee Fodor), age 85, of Carmel, IN, passed away on Tuesday February 25, 2020 at 12:04 a.m. He was born March 13, 1934 to Samuel and Marie (Gerasin) Fodor in East Chicago, IN.

Richard served in the US Army from 1952-1955, served in the Korean War, and received the National Defense Service Medal, the Korean Service Ribbon, the United Nations Service Medal, and two bronze stars. He worked as an Industrial Fire Brick Mason, laying brick at Inland Steel Company for 34 years. Richard enjoyed hunting, music, dancing, and spending time with family, going fishing and playing games - especially cards and dice.

Survived by his children, Debra Nisevich, Richard (Lisa) Garcia, Tony (Robyn) Garcia, and Diana (Allen) Linn; grandchildren, Daniel Nisevich, Melissa (Kyle) Brown, Carly Smith, Anthony Garcia, Luke Garcia, Johnathan Ferguson, Carolyn Ferguson, Sarah Linn, and Scott Linn; several great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family; dear brothers, Joseph (Barbara) Garcia and Frederick Garcia; dear sister, Mary Johnson; and long-time friends, Dave and Angie Lucero, Jerry Lovich, Keith and Millie Rich, and Rosemarie DeRosa.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Joan E. Garcia (Plys); adoptive father, Jose Garcia; brother, Victor (Frances) Fodor; sisters: Millie Sanchez and Gloria Garcia; son-in-law, Patrick Nisevich; and grandson, Phillip Nisevich.

Loved by many he will be greatly missed.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday March 7, 2020 at RANDALL & ROBERTS FUNERAL CENTER, 1685 Westfield Road, Noblesville, IN, with a service at 2:00 p.m. He requests no flowers be sent, but to have a mass said in his honor.

