Richard W. Greene

CROWN POINT, IN - Richard W. Greene, late of Crown Point and formerly of Calumet City, born January 26, 1944, passed away unexpectedly November 9, 2019. Loving husband, father and grandfather, he is survived by his wife of 51 years Rosemary E. Greene (nee Cooper); sons Richard W. II (Julie), Michael (Elizabeth) and Marty (Amanda); nine grandchildren Alissa, Richard III, Ryan, Will, Adam, Luke, Liam, Tragan and Abigayle; sister Janet (Edward) Anderson; sisters-in-law Barbara, Carol and Sharon and numerous nieces and nephews. Richard was a retired baker and supervisor for Wolf's Bakery. His greatest joys were his sons and grandchildren. Richard was loved by all that knew him.

Visitation Tuesday 3:00-8:00 p.m. Friends may also visit with the family on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of closing prayers at 10:30 a.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th Lane (1/2 block west of U.S. 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John. Interment Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, IL. Please omit flowers. For more information 219-365-3474 www.elmwoodchapel.com.