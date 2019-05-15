Richard Walter Hess

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Richard Walter Hess, age 90, of South Holland, IL passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Loving husband of Marian Hess, nee Andersen. Devoted father of Judy (John) Porter, Janet (late Richard) Staley, Natalie (David) Blaski, and John (Jenny) Hess. Proud grandfather of James and the late Jennifer Porter, Robert Michael Staley, Elizabeth Audi, Stephen, Alyssa, and Mark Blaski, Mia Rose and Meilynn Hess; great-grandfather of Annabella, James, Rosalie, Adalynn, Elijah, Matthew, and Malachi. Dear brother of the late Frederick Hess, late John Hess, and Walter Hess. Kind uncle of several nieces and nephews.

Visitation Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 5:00 p.m. at Village Church, 14849 93rd St. Dyer, IN with Rev. Steve Miller officiating. Interment will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery – Elwood, IL. Mr. Hess was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was a member of Village Church, where he served faithfully for 30 years as custodian and he always was a welcoming face as he greeted people at the church doors.

Memorial contributions may be given to Village Church or Child Evangelism Fellowship.

