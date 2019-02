Richard Wayman Downs

BALTIMORE, MD -

Richard Wayman Downs (The Buzzard), 63 years old, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday February 8, 2019. Richard leaves to cherish his memory: his children, La Shanta Downs of Lake Station, Aisha (Eugene) Young of Fort Wayne, and son Richard D. Downs of Baltimore, MD.

A memorial service will be held at the VFW POST #9323 at 2750 Central Avenue, Lake Station, IN 46405, on Saturday February 23, 2019 at 4:00 p.m.