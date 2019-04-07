Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Wayne Edmonds.

Richard Wayne Edmonds

LAKE VILLAGE, IN - Richard Wayne Edmonds 49 of Lake Village passed away on April 2, 2019. Born on August 1, 1969 in Hammond, IN to Wayne (Cheryl) Edmonds. Richard was a 1988 graduate of Hammond High School. Richard was married on December 12, 2012 to Tiffany Ann Jackson. Richard enjoyed fishing, spending time with his dog "Molly Jane", loved telling stories, watching the "Cubs", and anything Marine Corps. Richard is preceded in death by his sister; Shelly, father; Wayne, grandparents; Dewey Edmonds, Edna Avery, Everett Price, Leota Wolfe, uncle; Jerry Edmonds, cousin; Matthew Hanas.

Survived by wife; Tiffany, Mother; Cheryl (Perry) Chism, Daughter; Kristyn; stepchildren; Paityn and Luke Hansen. sister; Stephanie (Michael) Smiley, grandchildren; Trystyn, Avayah and Kolton. nephews; Randy, Mathew and Jacob, best friend; Molly (furbaby), as well as many loving aunts and uncles.

A visitation for Richard will be held on Wednesday April 10, 2019 from 4:00 PM until the time of services at 6:00 PM in the FRAZIER FUNERAL HOME, 621 S. Halleck Street DeMotte, IN 46310 with full military honors. The family will have a meal following the services at 7:00 PM at the DeMotte American Legion. As per family wishes cremation rites will follow the services.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family. Richard will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

