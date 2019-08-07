Richard Wesley Mason

PORTAGE, IN - Richard Wesley Mason, age 74, of Portage, died peacefully on August 3, 2019. He was born on April 21, 1945, in East Chicago, IN to Ted and Catherine (Horvath) Mason. Richard is survived by his sons Eric (Cheryl) and Ryan (Jody), and grandchildren Eleanor, Emma, Evelyn, and Lucas Mason. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife of 43 years, Barbara (Teplicki); and brother, Theodore Mason.

Richard was a star basketball player for the Washington High School Senators from 1960-63, and went on to play for the NCAA finalist Indiana State Sycamores, where he led the conference in rebounding and was First Team All-Conference. He was drafted by the Chicago Bulls in 1968 and inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2005 for the 1967-68 ISU Basketball team.

Richard taught science at Portage High School and Fegely Middle School. He coached Varsity Tennis for Portage High School. Richard ran the annual NWI Tennis Classic (Post Tribune Tennis Tournament), with his wife Barbara for over 20 years. He was an avid Notre Dame football fan, and passed his love of the Irish on to his sons (both ND alumni) and grandchildren. Richard was an active member of Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church and a Fourth Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019, at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, PORTAGE CHAPEL, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. A Catholic funeral mass will take place on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, 2949 Willowcreek Rd., Portage, IN. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Portage, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Hearts at hospicehearts.org. Online condolences may be made at www.ee-fh.com.