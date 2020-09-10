1/1
Richard William Thomas
Richard William Thomas

CROWN POINT, IN - Richard William Thomas, age 65, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020.

Richard is survived by his sons: Brian William (Christina) Thomas and Dane Richard (Kathryn) Thomas; grandchildren: Julia Dane Thomas and Talia Julia Anne Thomas; nieces and nephews: Kelly Zaremba, Dawn Martin, Lindsey Underwood, Jon Frigo, Kerry Gehrke, Alexandra and CJ Frencl, and Grant, Emma and George Martin; sister, Peggy Thomas; and aunt, Joni Martinich.

Richard was preceded in death by his loving wife, Julie Ann Thomas; and sister, Carol Zaremba.Richard was the Finance Manager at Carroll Chevrolet, he worked at Harry Alter-HVAC Sales and was also the owner of Amici Ristorante. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Crown Point and active in Lake of the Four Season's POA Board. Richard enjoyed boating, fishing, golf, cooking and most of all his granddaughters.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Funeral Services will be private.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing at 6-feet and face masks will be required.Visit Richard's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.




Published in The Times on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Geisen Funeral Home
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 663-2500
