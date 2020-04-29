Riitta Tuulikki Hayes

CHESTERON, IN - Riitta Tuulikki Hayes, 77, was received into the arms of her Savior in the early morning of April 25, 2020. Riitta was born on July 9, 1942 to Levi Pietari and Laila Kyllikki Junes in Helsinki, Finland. Riitta learned multiple languages such as Finnish, Swedish, English, German and French. Riitta completed her education and became a nurse in London, England where she met her husband, Martin B. Hayes. In 1967, they relocated to the United States and lived in Gary, IN. The Hayes family welcomed Riitta with open arms to a new country that she would call home. Riitta worked in Nursing and Sales throughout her career. Riitta had several hobbies including skiing, skating, singing, dancing, playing piano, travel, painting, reading and fashion. Riitta was a founding member of the Gary, IN YWCA chapter and enjoyed being physically active. She attended Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Chesterton, Indiana and will be remembered for her Finnish "Sisu" (determination) and love of family and friends.

Riitta was a loving and devoted mother,grandmother,sister and aunt. She is survived by her three sons: Michael (Jennifer) of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Erik (Carmen) of Lenexa, Kansas and Petri (Emily) of Port Saint Lucie, Florida; nine grandchildren: Michael (29), Kaitlyn (25), Candace (23), Kai (21), Kelsey (21), Kiira (14), Hope (7), Caleb (4) and Mercy (2), sister Ritva Kyllikki Junes of Finland and niece Taru Tuohiniemi of Sydney Australia, and former husband, Martin B. Hayes.

A PRIVATE Celebration of Life ceremony for her sons and grandchildren will take place on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 11:00 a.m,. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street Hobart, Pastor John W. Kost officiating. Due to social distancing, extended family and friends are encouraged to participate in a Celebration Parade/Drive By service from 12:00 p.m. until 12:30 p.m, in front of BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart). We will also be livestreaming Riitta's service at 11:00 a.m. on the Burns Funeral Home Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, located at 2050 W 1100 N, Chesterton, IN 46304, or given online at https://tithe.ly/give_new/www/#/tithely/give-one-time/446937. www.burnsfuneral.com