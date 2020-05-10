Rita Bickerstaff and Wannetta Diamond REMEMBERING OUR BELOVED MOTHER AND SISTERS ON MOTHER'S DAY Rita Bickerstaff 12/3/1953 - 1/6/2012 Ma, remembering your kind and sweet love. No longer in our life to share, but in our hearts you will always be there. Your Loving Family Wannetta Diamond (Bickerstaff) 3/15/1955 - 8/27/2019 Ma, remembering you on your 1st Mother's Day in Heaven. We miss and love you so much and we always will. Your Loving Family



