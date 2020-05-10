Rita Bickerstaff and Wannetta Diamond
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rita Bickerstaff and Wannetta Diamond REMEMBERING OUR BELOVED MOTHER AND SISTERS ON MOTHER'S DAY Rita Bickerstaff 12/3/1953 - 1/6/2012 Ma, remembering your kind and sweet love. No longer in our life to share, but in our hearts you will always be there. Your Loving Family Wannetta Diamond (Bickerstaff) 3/15/1955 - 8/27/2019 Ma, remembering you on your 1st Mother's Day in Heaven. We miss and love you so much and we always will. Your Loving Family

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved