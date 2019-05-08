Rita Deluca

Service Information
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN
46356
(219)-696-0921
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN 46356
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
4:00 PM
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN 46356
View Map
Obituary
Rita Deluca

LOWELL, IN - Rita Deluca, 91, of Lowell, passed away Saturday January 26, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Roberta (Matt) Bryant; three grandchildren, Randy (Rene) Wilson of Monticello, IN, Christine (Donald) Collard of Lowell, IN and Jason (Rachel) Wilson of Paducah, KY; five great grandchildren Kimberley, Donny, Kayla, Matthew and Dakotah, three great-great grandchildren Kloe, Kali and Jasmine and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Oliver and Elsie Ritchie, five brothers and four sisters-in-law, two sisters and two brothers-in-law, one great-great grandson. Rita retired as a Supervisor from Transunion Credit Bureau and was a resident of Cedar Creek Health Campus where she spent the last five years of her wonderful life! She was truly an angel touching every life that crossed her path. She will be missed terribly by many.

Cremation will precede Visitation, Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 PM, concluding with Memorial Services at 4:00 PM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LOWELL. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to, Comer Children's Hospital Child Life Program. www.sheetsfuneral.com
Published in The Times on May 8, 2019
