Rita H. Hornyak (nee Pilarcik)

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Rita H. Hornyak (nee Pilarcik), age 95 of East Chicago, passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019.

She is survived by three children: John M. (Sheila) Hornyak, Nancy (Larry) Wilsak and David Hornyak; 12 grandchildren: Kimberly, Amy, John and Jeff Hornyak, Nicholas, Derek, Cassandra and Khristina, Jessica, Jennifer and Nicole and Carl Hornyak; 10 great grandchildren: Kayla, Jordan, Tyler, Ava, Mason, Jason, Ballen, Dakota, Grace and Zoey; two great great grandchildren, Jace and Tamriel. Preceded in death by her husband, John J. Hornyak (1992) and daughter, Roxanne Hornyak (2017).

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church, 808 W. 150th Street, East Chicago, IN with Msgr. John Siekierski officiating. Burial to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at the Church on Thursday morning. FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN in charge of arrangements. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.