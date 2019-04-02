Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita Jimenez.

Rita Jimenez

HAMMOND, IN - Rita Jimenez 64, passed away on March 30, 2019. Loving mother of Laurie (Joel) Cortez, Cynthia Niaves, Tiffany Acevez. Proud grandmother of nine. She is preceded in death by her brother Juan Quiles, sister Rosemary Comanse; son-in-law Christopher Acevez.

Rita was a retired supervisor at Freedom Imaging. She enjoyed making and selling costume jewelry.

A celebration of Rita's life will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Club Ki-Yowga, 5220 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN from 4:00 p.m.- 8:00p.m.