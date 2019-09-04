Rita Johann Berg

CROWN POINT, IN - Rita Johann Berg, age 91, of Crown Point, passed away August 29, 2019. She is survived by her husband, John; children, Stephen Berg, Christine Przybysz, and Timothy Berg; grandchildren, Raymond (Megan) and Zachary; sister, Patricia O'Rourke; nieces and nephews Kathy, Michael (Patty), Ellen, and Peggy (John); numerous great nieces and nephews.

Friends may greet the family on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 9:00 am until the start of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Name Catholic Church, 11000 W. 133rd Ave., Cedar Lake. Inurnment will take place Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:30 am at Holy Name Cemetery.

Rita graduated from All Saints School in 1940 and Bishop Noll High School in 1944. She then entered religious life with the Victory Noll Sisters and did missionary work in California and Texas. Rita returned to school at the University of Michigan where she completed her studies in Library Science and then served as a librarian throughout Lake County during her career. She enjoyed watching Swans while in Michigan, playing the organ, and involved herself in the congregational life in her parishes. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. www.burdanfuneralhome.com