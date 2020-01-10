Rita K. Reynolds

HIGHLAND, IN - Rita K. Reynolds, 66, of Highland, (formerly of Hammond, IN), passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. She is survived by her devoted children, Robert Reynolds of Highland, IN; Dawn Cricket (George) Pettit of Dyer, IN, and son Ron (Chris) Reynolds of Roseville, CA; two brothers, Brian (Kathleen Chasse) Hedden, and Kevin (Robin) Hedden; son-in-law, Bill Johnson; twelve grandchildren, Holly (Richard) Wingate, Hunter Johnson, Houston (Ali) Johnson, Jenny Reynolds, Noah Pettit, Riley Pettit, Mike (Kara) Kent, Adam (Chyna) Kent, Madi Kent, Ashley Reynolds, Ali Reynolds, and Anthony Reynolds; three great-grandchildren, Carmen, Delilah, and Jake Wingate; special friends, Jane, Bob, Joseph, and Carly Kuva, and numerous nieces and nephews. Rita was preceded in death by her loving husband, BJ Reynolds, and beautiful daughter, Faith Johnson.

Services for Ms. Reynolds will be private, with interment at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Rita's honor to the Hospice of the Calumet Area or The Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation would be preferred.

Rita loved being a "memaw" to all, and enjoyed spending time fishing on the waters of Little Crooked Lake in Michigan when she wasn't cross-stitching, doing puzzles, or reading Stephen King novels. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

