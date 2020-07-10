Rita L. Huber (nee Franz)

KOUTS, IN - Rita L. Huber (nee Franz), age 93, of Kouts, formerly of Merrillville, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Rita is survived by four children: Sharon (Jim) Evans, Larry (Lynn) Huber, Nancy (Dan) Frankovich and David (Nancy) Huber; 12 grandchildren: Tammy Evans, Jamie (Kevin) Kogut, Scott (Jennifer) Reiner, Madyson Evans, Rev. Steve Huber CSB, Brian (Nicole) Huber, Greg Huber, Kirk (Jessica) Frankovich, Nora Frankovich, Stephanie (Dereck) Shipley, Bradley (Amanda) Huber and Samantha (Francis) Jordan; and 17 great-grandchildren.

Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Carl, sister, Helen Schilling and brothers, Leonard and Fritz.

Rita and her husband, Carl, were married for 70 years. She retired from J.C. Penney in The Village Shopping Center after working for 26 years. Rita was a former member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Merrillville and currently belonged to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Kouts.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 8:00 AM until the time of Funeral Prayers at 9:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St., Crown Point, IN at 10:30 AM with Fr. Pat Kalich officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Dunes Hospice in Rita's name.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitation at the Funeral Home will be limited, social distancing at 6 feet and face masks are encouraged.

